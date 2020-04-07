Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 7

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Thought for Today: “Money is in some respects life’s fire: it is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master.” — P.T. Barnum, American showman (born 1810, died this date in 1891).

Notable birthdays: Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 85. Country singer Bobby Bare is 85. Rhythm-and-blues singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 83. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 82. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 81. Actress Roberta Shore is 77. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 73. Singer John Oates is 72. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 69. Country musician John Dittrich is 69. Actor Jackie Chan is 66. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 66. Actor Russell Crowe is 56. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 56.

Actor Bill Bellamy is 55. Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 55. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 46. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 45. Actress Heather Burns is 45. Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 45. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 44. Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 41. Actress Sian Clifford is 38. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 35. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 34. Actor Ed Speleers is 32. Actor Conner Rayburn is 21.

