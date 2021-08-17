Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Today’s Birthday (08/17/21). Flourish through partnership this year. Bring dedication, discipline and loving support for results multiplied. Prioritize health and vitality. Summer teamwork brings a shared win, before autumn changes affect your career. Savor winter passion and fun before a professional victory next spring. Together, you’re especially powerful.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to launch. Do the research to avoid less desirable options. Connect in advance to reinforce practical details. Prepare to expand territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Money saved is money earned. Dig into the details, and manage financial responsibilities. Focus on practicalities. Support each other. Actions can get profitable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — With a partner’s support, you can get what you need, despite challenges. Slow to avoid miscommunications or pitfalls. Stay practical. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical action. Strengthen foundational structures before getting fancy. Practice the basics. Self-discipline pays long-term benefits. Prioritize health. Nurture and nourish yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider the situation of someone you love. You can see what’s missing. Trust your own good sense. Look before leaping. Your optimism is contagious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle practical details at home. Household or family matters require your attention. Keep systems operational and functional. Patiently listen and learn. Discover hidden treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining influence. Patiently reinforce and clarify the message. Focus on basics. Edit structural elements for simplicity and strength. Get the word out.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A financial challenge can be overcome with discipline and luck. Ignore a fantastical mirage and pursue solid results. Put in extra effort for extra gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get discouraged by bad news. Rely on another’s expertise. Grasp the practical implications. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Adapt and adjust course.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Reality doesn’t match your fantasy. Rest and review. Shift plans to adapt. Consider how you want things to go. What would it take?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Patiently work through a team challenge. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Focus on practical priorities. Get support when needed. Friends provide a boost.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide stability and leadership at work. You can resolve a professional puzzle. You have what you need. Focus creative energy toward practical results.
Notable birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 95. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 80. Actor Robert DeNiro is 78. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 75. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 74. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 72. Actor Robert Joy is 70. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 69. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 68. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 66. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 66. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 64. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63. Author Jonathan Franzen is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 60. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 56.