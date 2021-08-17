Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Today’s Birthday (08/17/21). Flourish through partnership this year. Bring dedication, discipline and loving support for results multiplied. Prioritize health and vitality. Summer teamwork brings a shared win, before autumn changes affect your career. Savor winter passion and fun before a professional victory next spring. Together, you’re especially powerful.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to launch. Do the research to avoid less desirable options. Connect in advance to reinforce practical details. Prepare to expand territory.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Money saved is money earned. Dig into the details, and manage financial responsibilities. Focus on practicalities. Support each other. Actions can get profitable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — With a partner’s support, you can get what you need, despite challenges. Slow to avoid miscommunications or pitfalls. Stay practical. Collaborate for common gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical action. Strengthen foundational structures before getting fancy. Practice the basics. Self-discipline pays long-term benefits. Prioritize health. Nurture and nourish yourself.