Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. Do the research before launching. Prepare materials and information. Experiment to test your theories. Reduce nebulous speculation. Summarize what you’re learning.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to discuss and work out financial decisions. Consider upcoming expenses. Research for best value. Consider different options and go with the most practical.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership makes things easier. Clean a mess. Align words and actions to realize practical objectives together. Coordinate who will do what. Keep agreements and promises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Learn and grow stronger with support from experienced coaches, teachers and doctors. Focus on practical priorities for physical conditioning, one step after another.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks in conversation. Pull together for a common goal, now matter how unattainable it may seem. Consider what it might take. Kindle some collaboration.