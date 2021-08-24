Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 24

Today’s Birthday (08/24/21). Health is your true wealth, especially this year. Disciplined practices strengthen and revitalize. Summer shines on professional triumphs that could inspire reorienting autumn explorations. Domestic renovation prepares for winter family celebrations, before springtime travel and investigation reveals treasure. Energize your physical performance step by step.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Take action to advance practical personal priorities. Ask for what you want and likely get it. Consider different opinions. Friends inspire you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reassess priorities and adjust plans. Focus on practicalities and logistics. All is not as it appears. Postpone an important decision until you’re sure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Network with friends. Bring your social skills to the fore. Collaborate diplomatically. Coordinate logistics. Ensure a solid plan to fulfill a community vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional ambition. Prioritize practicalities and fulfill existing deadlines before launching new projects. Your status is on the rise. Maintain momentum.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. Do the research before launching. Prepare materials and information. Experiment to test your theories. Reduce nebulous speculation. Summarize what you’re learning.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to discuss and work out financial decisions. Consider upcoming expenses. Research for best value. Consider different options and go with the most practical.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership makes things easier. Clean a mess. Align words and actions to realize practical objectives together. Coordinate who will do what. Keep agreements and promises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Learn and grow stronger with support from experienced coaches, teachers and doctors. Focus on practical priorities for physical conditioning, one step after another.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks in conversation. Pull together for a common goal, now matter how unattainable it may seem. Consider what it might take. Kindle some collaboration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Borders could blur between work and home. Ignore distractions and focus on practical domestic priorities. Keep everyone clean and fed. Fantasies dissipate. Handle basics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Launch or advance a creative project. Build on a strong framework. Check data before releasing. Polish the presentation. Showcase the high production values.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business and maintain positive cash flow. Align words and actions to maximize income. Clean messes later. Keep your eyes on the ball.
Notable birthdays: Composer-musician Mason Williams is 83. R&B singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 79. Actor Anne Archer is 74. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 72. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 64. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 61. Actor Jared Harris is 60. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 59. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 59. Rock singer John Bush is 58. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 49. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48. Actor James D’Arcy is 48. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 48. Actor Beth Riesgraf is 43.
Actor Chad Michael Murray is 40. Singer Mika is 38. Actor Blake Berris is 37. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 33.