Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Today’s Birthday (08/03/21). Together, grow stronger this year. Steady routines and practices build collaborative coordination. Community and social triumphs this summer lead to a new career direction this autumn. Enjoying winter sweetness with the ones you love energizes professional breakthroughs this spring. Share your heart, mind and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects won’t grow without action. Backup your work. For best results, do the homework. Lay strong foundations for success. Keep it simple.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to financial practicalities. Avoid risky business and focus on reliable income sources. You can find the necessary resources. Keep your books in order.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce basics with a personal project. Don’t get overly elaborate or risk overwhelm. Take one small step at a time. Connect with nature to recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low to review the situation. Things may not go as planned. Fantasy and reality don’t match. Humility is a virtue. Take it easy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Extend your area of influence. Connect with experienced friends and teachers. Avoid jealousies, controversy or gossip. Diplomacy with unexpected circumstances serves you well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional responsibilities take priority. Don’t try to force things. Handle the basics. Lay foundational elements for strong performance and rising status. Postpone distractions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discover new views. Stick to practical priorities with educational exploration. Follow your heart where it leads. Consider unorthodox opportunities. Research thoroughly and make backup plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Restraint serves you well. Avoid preconceptions. Guard against overspending or consumption. Save resources for later. Listen to your partner’s view. Coordinate financial priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your partner on board with your latest plans. Coordinate to avoid misunderstandings. Get advice, but make your own decisions. Listen for possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep objectives in mind. Keep practicing to maintain your advantage. Tap into a secret power source. Use discipline, kindness and gentle pressure rather than force.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Find love in unexpected places. New friends open new possibilities. Backstage efforts animate creative projects. Craft disciplined plans. Set the scene.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic surprises require your attention. Nurture family. Provide stability and order in a potentially chaotic situation. Try new ideas. Savor home comforts together.
Notable birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 96. Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor JoMarie Payton is 71. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff is 67. Actor John C. McGinley is 62. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 60. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 58. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington is 58. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 55. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 51.