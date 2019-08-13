Today’s Birthday (08/13/19). Your heart and passions grow this year. Grow stronger through steady exercise and healthy practices. Summer slowdowns with work or health lead to an energized winter season, before a thoughtful planning period. Redirect creative efforts by next summer. Prioritize the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t present unfinished work. Polish and improve before revealing. Anticipate a disagreement about priorities, and prepare solutions. Travel is better tomorrow. Wait and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take care of unexpected circumstances at work. Delays could impact travels and communications. Public obligations may interfere with private plans. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels and studies could face interruptions, distractions and delays. Do the research before setting off to avoid hidden pitfalls and obstacles. Take it easy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your patience with financial errors or misunderstandings. Payments and communications could be delayed. Give up something you don’t need. Confirm intuition with data.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay extra attention to what your partner wants and needs. Provide it without fuss. Stand outside a controversy. Listen carefully. Do it out of love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected news with your work or health requires adaptation. Slow to avoid accidents or illness. Recharge your energy with good food, exercise and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends and family. Stay patient with miscommunications. Avoid gossip. Unexpected events could preempt romantic plans. Relax, and roll with it.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family want your attention. Clean a mess, clear clutter and give away outdated, unused stuff. Make repairs and upgrades. Listen, and share support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with creative obstacles and challenges. Listen before advancing. Strengthen foundational issues. Edit, revise and polish. Get down to the gold.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Disagree persuasively. Get terms in writing. Something you thought would work doesn’t. Find what you need nearby. Read instructions and directions. Keep cash flowing positively.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Avoid personal risk. Don’t worry about money; don’t spend much either. Keep a low profile.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your moves. Keep your objective in mind. Come up with strategies to persuade a skeptic. Look at a puzzle from a new angle.
Thought for Today: “People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges.” — Joseph Fort Newton, American clergyman (1876-1950).
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 86. Actor Kevin Tighe is 75. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 73. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 71. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 70. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 64. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 64. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 60. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 58. Actress Dawnn Lewis is 58. Actor John Slattery is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings is 52. Actress Seana Kofoed is 49. Country singer Andy Griggs is 46. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 43. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore is 40. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 37. Actor Sebastian Stan is 37. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 35. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella is 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.