Today’s Birthday (08/27/19). Discover domestic joys this year. Succeed through persistent practice with arts, skills and passions. A fine romance expands your heart this winter, before a community challenge engages. Domestic renovations make messes next summer, before your team wins. Invite them over. Tend your garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends and family. Enjoy time with someone sweet. Expect the unexpected. Relax, and get restored by laughter and satisfying flavors.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household projects may not go as planned. Measure carefully. Pad the budget for unexpected costs or delays. Review options, and choose for durability.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re uncovering a fascinating story. Keep digging and reveal the root cause. Discover a surprise. Disagree respectfully and persuasively. Don’t react without thinking.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Estimate potential expenses, and pad the budget for the unforeseen. Confirm intuition with data. Maintain lucrative practices. Generate dough for cookies and bread.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Step into your comfort zone. Focus on a personal objective. Pamper yourself with a style upgrade. Dress for success, and step onstage. You’re especially hot.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back for insight and inspiration for the road ahead. Notice dreams and symbolism. Consider recent changes. Adapt plans and strategies. Monitor and measure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy. Hold meetings and collaborate for a larger cause. Keep your side of the bargain. Investigate all options, and report back.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for an upcoming test. A career opportunity requires a demonstration or display. Submit bids and proposals. Get your team set up. Thank your supporters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Anticipate changes along the road. Chaos mingles with beauty. Resolve details as you go. Wait for confusion to pass. Pull over to resolve mistaken directions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters. Coordinate tasks with your partner. Contribute your share to a joint venture. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Together, you can work wonders.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Rely on your partner’s strong support. Discuss strategy, timing and ideas. Brainstorm and consider creative options. Align on the best solution. Share your appreciation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The physical pace picks up. Stay in the action to make your deadlines and goals. Avoid risky business. Slow around sharp objects. Rest and recharge.
Thought for Today: “Reality can destroy the dream; why shouldn’t the dream destroy reality?” — G.E. Moore, British philosopher (1873-1958).
Notable birthdays: Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 87. Actor Tommy Sands is 82. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Actor G.W. Bailey is 75.
Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 75. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 74. Country musician Jeff Cook is 70. Actor Paul Reubens is 67.
Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 66. Actor Peter Stormare is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 63. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 62. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 58. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: “Nocturnal Animals”) is 58. Country musician Matthew Basford (Yankee Grey) is 57. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 57. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 54. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson is 50. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke is 43. Actor RonReaco Lee is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress-singer Demetria McKinney is 41. Actor Aaron Paul is 40. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss is 40. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 39. Actor Kyle Lowder is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 38. Actress Karla Mosley is 38. Actress Amanda Fuller is 35. Singer Mario is 33. Actress Alexa PenaVega is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 25. Actress Savannah Paige Rae is 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.