Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, August 4

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks. Genius sparks in conversation.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Tina Cole is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 76. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 71. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 65. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 62. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 62. Actor Lauren Tom is 61. Former President Barack Obama is 59. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 58. Actor Crystal Chappell is 55. Author Dennis Lehane is 55. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 52. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 52. Actor Michael DeLuise is 51. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 49. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 49. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 39. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 39. Actor Abigail Spencer is 39. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 37. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 32. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 28. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 25.