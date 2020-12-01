Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Today’s Birthday (12/01/20). Profitable opportunities abound this year. Financial discipline leads to steady growth. Realize domestic dreams. Navigating changes with a partner this winter, leads to a phase of personal accomplishment. Making a change next summer leads to a deliciously romantic partnership phase. Build together for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Long-distance communications improve over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Expand your territory. Study philosophical or abstract concepts. Travel beckons but home is safer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save money for the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Set long-range shared financial targets. Count money and track spending.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration is key. With Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks, the competition’s extraordinarily fierce. Work together. Rely on each other. It could get profitable.