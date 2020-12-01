Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Today’s Birthday (12/01/20). Profitable opportunities abound this year. Financial discipline leads to steady growth. Realize domestic dreams. Navigating changes with a partner this winter, leads to a phase of personal accomplishment. Making a change next summer leads to a deliciously romantic partnership phase. Build together for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Long-distance communications improve over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Expand your territory. Study philosophical or abstract concepts. Travel beckons but home is safer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save money for the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Set long-range shared financial targets. Count money and track spending.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration is key. With Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks, the competition’s extraordinarily fierce. Work together. Rely on each other. It could get profitable.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and vitality. Solutions arise naturally over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Practice with steady routines for new confidence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn from loved ones. You’re especially persuasive and lucky with words, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Express your feelings. Talk about love, passion and fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss home improvement solutions. Domestic needs take priority over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Discover new purpose for old stuff. Uncover forgotten treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your curiosity seems intensified. Write reports. Investigate assumptions. Begin an intensive Mercury study phase. Consider ethics and consequences before acting. Study with passion. Share discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory. Lucrative deals arise in conversation with Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks. Communication, marketing and design get valuable results. Get creative.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You have an advantage, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Upgrade personal integrity levels by keeping or changing promises. Strengthen communications infrastructure. Share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Learn from your dreams. Secrets get revealed. Begin a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Listen to your own heart song.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Prioritize health. Communicate and connect with your crew. Enjoy a social phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks. Friends offer good advice.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Career opportunities arise in conversation over a three-week phase. Let others know what you want. Find resources and connections through your networks.
Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 81. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Country musician Casey Van Beek (The Tractors) is 78. Television producer David Salzman is 77. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 76. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 76. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 75. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 74. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 70. Actor Treat Williams is 69.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!