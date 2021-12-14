Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Today’s Birthday (12/14/21). Fortune flows through creative communications this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts produce satisfying results. A personal victory this winter inspires renewed physical vitality this spring. Slow to process summer challenges and adaptations, before discovering renewed purpose and vision next autumn. Share solutions, resources and ideas.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re full of lucrative ideas. Prioritize which to pursue, and focus on basic foundational structures. Take advantage of favorable growth conditions. Harvest a windfall.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Confidence and luck can get you around most obstacles. Follow rules and instructions. If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Make adjustments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Private reflection illuminates any weakness in your plans. Shore up basic foundational structures. Notice hidden opportunities. Clarify budgets and schedules. Consider from a higher perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to your rescue. Coordinate with friends to reinforce structural elements of your project. Resupply locally. What comes around, goes around.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review a professional project before submitting. Reinforce the basics. Edit carefully to keep it elegantly simple. Find unusual or unexpected solutions. Grab a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rush into anything. Slow and easy does it. Do the background research before committing resources. Check out an interesting suggestion. Consider the possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize practical financial management. Make payments and file papers. Old assumptions get challenged. Align and coordinate with your partner. Find clever ways to save.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared ease. Make repairs and strengthen fundamental elements. Change direction intuitively. Creative sparks can ignite. Support each other to get farther.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and work. Don’t push your luck. Slow for the tricky sections. Put in the sweat equity to build foundational strength.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Keep it simple. Get outside and listen to the wind. Enjoy your favorite people, places and activities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Stick to practical domestic priorities. Conserve resources with clever solutions. Practice frugality without suffering. Enjoy good food with family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s missing with a creative project. Reinforce basic elements and foundational structures. Follow rules carefully. Put in the work behind the scenes.

Notable birthdays: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 90. Actor Hal Williams is 87. Actor-singer Jane Birkin is 75. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 75. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 75. Actor Dee Wallace is 73. R&B singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 72. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 72. Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 65. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 63. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 63. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 58. Actor Nancy Valen is 56. Actor Archie Kao is 52. Actor Natascha McElhone is 52. Actor-comedian Michaela Watkins is 50. Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 49. R&B singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 46. Actor KaDee Strickland is 46. Actor Tammy Blanchard is 45. Actor Sophie Monk is 42. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 37. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 33. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 29.

