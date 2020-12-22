Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 22

Today’s Birthday (12/22/20). Income rises this year. Consistent actions amplify positive conditions. Love inspires you. Imagine, create and fulfill long-term dreams this winter. Enjoy a quiet planning phase this summer, recharging energy for work and health. Spiritual and philosophical insights inspire breakthroughs next winter. Grow wealth and conserve resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Connect with your powerful team. Have fun with friends. Indulge your shared passions and obsessions. Celebrate and play together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Privacy suits your mood. Complete old projects and prepare for new. Enjoy nurturing rituals, peaceful reflection and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a break from team efforts. Share fun and treats with friends. Social connections enrich and delight. Reach out to your wider circle. Share discoveries.