Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Today’s Birthday (12/28/21). You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Your steady efforts generate and build lucrative results. Fresh winter inspiration feeds your plans, inciting springtime fun, laughter and romance. Adapting to team changes next summer leads to energized autumn group collaboration and coordination. Simplify, conserve and preserve.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Jupiter enters Pisces until May 10, 2022, for a phase highlighting empathy, compassion and faith, favoring healers, teachers and caretakers. Notice intuition, dreams and visions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Optimism shines as Jupiter moves into Pisces. Grow through community participation over the next five months. Compassion, idealism and connection strengthen bonds between friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine the potential. Take advantage of favorable professional conditions, with lucky Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Connect with a sense of passion and purpose.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider options. Imagination and creative exploration flowers, with Pisces Jupiter for five months. Pursue an idealistic educational goal. Investigate and research. Expand boundaries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abundance and teamwork go together. Grow shared financial accounts, with expansive Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Generosity, connection and philanthropic contribution satisfies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership strengthens your enterprise. Grow through collaboration, with Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Share commitments, support and kindness. Love inspires deeper connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Your health, work and vitality expand, with Pisces Jupiter. Physical efforts produce satisfying results over the next five months. You’re blossoming.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is your magic power, with lucky Jupiter in Pisces until May 10. Romance, fun and joy sparkle. Enjoy family, friends and especially children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Build your dream house. Domestic renovation projects flourish over five months, with Jupiter in Pisces. Pour your love into family, home and garden.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flowers, with Jupiter in Pisces. Share messages of compassion, optimism and idealism. Connect and share at a deeper level. Practice your artistry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Generosity feeds your spirit. Your income expands. Abundance flows naturally, with Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Let it flow through you. Share resources to grow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth and development flowers over five months, with lucky Jupiter in your sign. Wear your confidence with ease and grace. You’re flowering.

Notable birthdays: Actor Nichelle Nichols is 89. Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 87. Former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., is 75. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 75. Actor Denzel Washington is 67. TV personality Gayle King is 67. Actor Chad McQueen is 61. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actor Malcolm Gets is 58. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 52. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 51. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 50. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 48. Actor Brendan Hines is 45. Actor Joe Manganiello is 45. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 44. R&B singer John Legend is 43. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 43. Actor Andre Holland is 42. Actor Sienna Miller is 40. Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 39.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0