Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a favorite subject. Catch up on the reading. Do the homework. Avoid misunderstandings. Ask questions and consider all options. Simplify and clarify.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wheel and deal. Bargain and negotiate terms. Prepare your pitch and deliver it. Coordinate the details. Conditions favor communication over action. Make lucrative plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Talk about your dreams, visions and aspirations. Make personal plans for later implementation. Make positive connections. Discuss new possibilities and set priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Organize your thoughts. Clean and sort as you plan and prepare. Creative projects flourish. Recharge your spirit with a walk in nature. Privacy suits your mood.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends and allies. Coordinate and collaborate for greater efficiency and more fun. Social communications can benefit your business. Get the word out.