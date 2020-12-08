Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Today’s Birthday (12/08/20). Discover lucrative ventures this year. Steady attention and dedicated efforts win golden reward. Make your home dreamy for family. Surmount a challenge with your partner this winter, before a personal triumph. Changing your direction next summer reveals romantic partnership breakthroughs. Steadily save and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept an offer of assistance. Creative collaboration blossoms with communication. You can see what your partner needs. Avoid silly arguments. Focus on shared commitments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate potential pitfalls or obstacles. Avoid accidents with a careful review of physical conditions. Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple fun. Reaffirm commitments and do what’s best for family. Put romantic fantasies on hold for now and take care of the basics.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family solutions. Upgrade household communications. Make repairs to keep domestic systems functioning. Research options and potential purchases carefully. Authorize improvements.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a favorite subject. Catch up on the reading. Do the homework. Avoid misunderstandings. Ask questions and consider all options. Simplify and clarify.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wheel and deal. Bargain and negotiate terms. Prepare your pitch and deliver it. Coordinate the details. Conditions favor communication over action. Make lucrative plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Talk about your dreams, visions and aspirations. Make personal plans for later implementation. Make positive connections. Discuss new possibilities and set priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Organize your thoughts. Clean and sort as you plan and prepare. Creative projects flourish. Recharge your spirit with a walk in nature. Privacy suits your mood.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends and allies. Coordinate and collaborate for greater efficiency and more fun. Social communications can benefit your business. Get the word out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance a professional challenge through communication, rather than action. Take notes, write and plan. Research before spending. Put in backstage preparation for later reveal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get engaged in study and research. You’re discovering new pieces to a puzzle. Avoid risky travel conditions. Make long-distance connections without leaving home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Don’t ignore fears; use them to prepare for potential pitfalls. Review backup plans, insurance and account balances. Guard against technical glitches.
Notable birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 81. Singer Jerry Butler is 81. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 79. Actor Mary Woronov is 77. Actor John Rubinstein is 74. Actor Kim Basinger is 67. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 64. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 63. Country singer Marty Raybon is 61. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 58. Actor Wendell Pierce is 57. Actor Teri Hatcher is 56. Actor David Harewood is 55.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!