Today’s Birthday (12/24/19). Sow seeds and plan for the future this year. Consistent practices lead to a personal flowering. A winter spotlight shines your way before you resolve a barrier with a partnership. Summer introspection leads to personal growth, preparing you for deepening romance. Let your love light shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travels and studies take flight. Long-distance discoveries beckon. Make a sweet connection. Provide and accept gifts and contributions. Celebrate what you’re learning.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get clear on shared expenses. Murkiness with the numbers could get expensive. Collaborate in order to stick to the budget. Pull together for a bonus.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Communicate with your partner to achieve practical goals. Coordinated actions get farther than expected. You can realize plans you’ve long wanted. Collaborate for shared gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get coaching to improve your physical performance. Dreams get realized through practical step-by-step actions. Practice makes perfect. Nurture your health with good food and rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with friends and family. Give in to romance. Share gifts and surprises. Express your love and appreciation. Play games and relax together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss could set in. Give up on unrealistic expectations. Appreciate what you have rather than some idealized version. Contribute to a family project.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Ask for what you want, for yourself and others. Imagine perfection and then invite participation. What would it take?
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate profitable possibilities. Stick to practical priorities to bring in positive cash flow. Avoid frivolous spending. Stick to the basics to save time and money.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress to impress. Use your power and confidence to propel a personal project. Let go of nebulous illusions to advance clear, specific goals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Recharge in peaceful privacy. Reduce overstimulation, noise and bustle. Consider philosophical and spiritual questions. Adapt to a transition. Read, reflect and relax.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas flow through your circle of friends and allies. Share resources and encouragement. Get together to share appreciation and gratitude. Teamwork wins.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Schedule carefully. Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Take practical steps and ignore unrealistic plots. Innovation doesn’t require revolution. Get creative and invite feedback.
Thought for Today: “Christmas comes, but once a year is enough.” — American proverb.
Notable birthdays: Author Mary Higgins Clark is 92. Federal health official Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., is 79. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 75. Actress Sharon Farrell is 73. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 73. Actor Grand L. Bush is 64. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 64. Actress Stephanie Hodge is 63. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai is 62. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 62. Actor Anil Kapoor is 60. Actress Eva Tamargo is 59. Actor Wade Williams is 58. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 56. Actor Mark Valley is 55. Actor Diedrich Bader is 53. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 49. Singer Ricky Martin is 48. Author Stephenie Meyer is 46. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 45. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 42. Actor Austin Stowell is 35. Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia is 28. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 28.
