Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Today’s Birthday (02/01/22). You’re a rising star this year. Consistent actions lead to satisfying personal results. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to springtime fun with home and garden. Making a professional change next summer sets you up for a career launch next autumn. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Aquarius New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Notable birthdays: Actor Garrett Morris is 85. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 83. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 81. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 79. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 71. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 68. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 66. Actor Linus Roache is 58. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 57. Actor Sherilyn Fenn is 57. Lisa Marie Presley is 54. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 54. Actor Brian Krause is 53. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 53. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 53. Actor Michael C. Hall is 51. Rock musician Ron Welty is 51.

Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 47. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 43.

