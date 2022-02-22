Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 22

Today’s Birthday (02/22/22). Align actions to your heart and soul this year. Faithful consideration, planning and coordination animate your vision. Winter career triumphs lead to a creative springtime buzz. Redirect your exploration around barriers next summer, before new doors open to amazing autumn discoveries. Imagine the possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review the budget. You can get what you need. Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t make assumptions. Stay patient. The truth gets revealed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your sense of humor, especially with your partner. Love is fundamental. Share the load for common commitments. Solving a puzzle strengthens bonds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Practice the basics for strength, endurance and ease. Get your heart pumping! Score extra points for a natural connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative solutions. Love energizes your actions. Determined actions can realize a dream. Romantic opportunities are worth pursuing. Luck favors courage and pluck.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make structural improvements, repairs and upgrades at home. Provide family support. Infuse love into your surroundings for dreamy results. Cook up something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Help others to understand complicated data. Diplomacy serves you well. Old assumptions get challenged. The impossible seems newly accessible. Express the possibilities you see.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into hidden assets. Stifle the temptation to overspend. Avoid lies like the plague. Get help building a dream. You can get what you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming. Keep your deadlines and promises. Do what you said you would. Keep objectives in mind. Creative inspiration flowers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Simplify plans for greater ease. Recharge and reconsider objectives. Don’t make expensive promises. Sit quietly and listen to your spirit. Rest for renewed inspiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on basics with a team project. Reinforce foundational structures. The heartbeat of common passion or commitment animates the cause. Unite for what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Slow to clarify misunderstandings at work. Focus on the heart of the project, the part that you love. Fortune follows thoughtful intention followed by action.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance explorations cautiously. Reinforce basic structures. Dreamy projects tempt. Focus intention, initiative and inspiration on a fascinating subject. Learn about something you love.

Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor James Hong is 93. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Miou-Miou is 72. Actor Julie Walters is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Ellen Greene is 71. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 70. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 59. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly is 53. Actor Tamara Mello is 52. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 51. Actor Jose Solano is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 50. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Actor Liza Huber is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43.

