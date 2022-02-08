Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Today’s Birthday (02/08/22). Leadership comes naturally this year. Take charge and pursue what you truly want. Fun with friends illuminates your winter, before springtime inspires a home and family phase. Sidestepping summer professional obstacles supports an autumn career launch. Tap into personal passion for power and purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Stay focused. Hidden dangers could arise. Review resources and make financial choices strategically. Notice intuition and unspoken clues. A lucrative opportunity requires quick action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect energy surges. A personal opportunity is worth spontaneous action. Dress for success. Throw your song into the wind. Contribute your unique perspective.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Develop imagination and harness creative ideas and impulses with organized production plans. Listen to your muses. Set your own deadlines to spark action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The action is behind the scenes. Line up recruits to help. Teamwork can make a big job easy. Outsmart the competition. Exceed your own expectations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an unexpected professional opportunity. Follow where your heart leads. Do the homework first. Research and put in due diligence. Develop possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The news can affect your itinerary. Monitor conditions and maintain flexible plans with backup options. Investigate the possibilities. Study potential directions. Explore unexpected opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to harvest a lucrative opportunity. Take advantage of great conditions. Invest for the future. Coordinate for efficiency. Grab a lucky break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Collaborate with a partner to take advantage of a tempting opportunity. Listen to feedback. Focus on practical priorities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Old assumptions can get challenged. Avoid hidden pitfalls or accidents. Maintain healthy practices and grow steadily stronger. Connect with nature for extra energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love, romance and fun. Handle chores before going out to play. Enchant someone enchanting. Follow your heart where it leads.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Domestic distractions draw your attention. Make repairs before something breaks. Take advantage of good conditions for an upgrade. Enjoy the comforts of home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas abound; capture them into words and images. Sing along with your muses to discover unexpected serendipity. Solve an intellectual puzzle. Express your heart.

Notable birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 82. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 80. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 79. Singer Ron Tyson is 74. Actor Brooke Adams is 73. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 69. Author John Grisham is 67. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 66. Actor Henry Czerny is 63. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 61. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 60. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 59. Actor Missy Yager is 54. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 52. Actor Susan Misner is 51. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 48. Actor Seth Green is 48.

