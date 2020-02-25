Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Feb. 25

Today’s Birthday (02/25/20). Your career takes off this year. Together, you can move mountains, with disciplined coordination. Group efforts triumph this winter, before love life and career challenges motivate you to prioritize romance and fun. Home changes next summer inspire a professional breakthrough. Harness your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. You can see the truth more easily. Your words inspire others to take action. Secrets get revealed; share the news and invite participation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — File and organize. Consider dreams, visions and practical plans. Schedule and budget your upcoming moves. It’s emotion versus reason. Rest and recharge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with your community. Friends get farther together. Share dreams and confidences. Actions taken now can have long-lasting impact.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A long-desired professional plum job lies ripe for the plucking. The work you do now pays long-term dividends. Take action for a status boost.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Long-distance connections open new possibilities. Build and grow on strong foundations and planning. Travels reveal unconsidered options. Go explore new terrain.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial matters for a collaborative venture. Contribute and invest in growth. Keep long-term goals in mind. Heed valuable advice. Pull together for mutual benefit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Together you’re a powerful force for good. Someone has your back. Provide similar support. You can contribute what your partner lacks. Collaborate and grow stronger.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Maintain physical action. Practice exercise and fitness routines. Grow strength and endurance with regular motion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love gives you wings. Beauty lights up a special connection. Find unexpected loveliness, synchronicity or serendipity in simple moments. Dance together with someone sweet.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Discuss the latest with your partner. Compromise and work out the plan. Coordinate and motivate powerful action. Pull together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study the thickening plot. The latest twist could confuse. Edit and clarify. List the current options and benefits. Truth is stranger than fiction.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. New business flowers. Tap another revenue source. Review budgets carefully to guide your decisions. Make a lucrative move.
Thought for Today: “Hero-worship is strongest where there is least regard for human freedom.” — Herbert Spencer, British philosopher (1820-1903).
Notable birthdays: Actress Ann McCrea is 89. Actor Tom Courtenay is 83. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 83. Actress Diane Baker is 82. Actress Karen Grassle is 78. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 78. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 71. Humorist Jack Handey is 71. Movie director Neil Jordan is 70. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 67. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 61. Comedian Carrot Top is 55. Actress Veronica Webb is 55. Actor Alexis Denisof is 54. Actress Tea Leoni is 54. Actress Lesley Boone is 52. Actor Sean Astin is 49. Singer Daniel Powter is 49. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Justin Jeffre is 47. Rock musician Richard Liles is 47. Actor Anson Mount is 47. Comedian-actress Chelsea Handler is 45. Actress Rashida Jones is 44. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 42. Actor Justin Berfield is 34. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 34. Actress Jameela Jamil is 34. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 33.