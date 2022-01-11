Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 11

Today’s Birthday (01/11/22). You can find the funding you need this year. Steady attention and action build financial strength. Envision exciting possibilities this winter, for springtime delight. Summer brings social challenges leading to team unity, connection and triumph next autumn. Pour love into your work and it pays.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Avoid illusions or distractions and stick to the basics. Simplify for ease and to reduce expenses. Make deadlines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem with a personal project. Watch for breakage. Distractions and illusions abound. Don’t make assumptions. Strengthen foundations. Take extra care of yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Lay low to avoid crowds or noise. Private peacefulness lets you think. Sort and organize. Put things away and file papers. Savor restful rituals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Social cables can get crossed. Avoid illusions, fantasies or gaslighting. Stick to reliable sources. Provide stable team support. Do what you said you would.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears at work. Reinforce structures with a professional project. Avoid distractions. Get down to basic facts. Focus on meeting deadlines.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and enjoy the scenery. Abandon preconceptions. Defer gratification. Simplify plans for greater ease. Let go of fantasies or expectations. Gratitude soothes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Assumptions can get challenged. Monitor shared accounts and research ways to grow. Avoid ideas that seem too good to be true. Stick to practical options.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner with a challenge. Avoid poking each other’s sensitivities. Postpone fantasies or distractions. Make repairs. Provide comfort, open hands and ears.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace for the tricky sections. Avoid pitfalls or slippery terrain. Nurture your health with good food and rest. Stick to practical basics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Romantic plans could change. Simplify to lower expectations, expense and stress. A picnic with a view satisfies, or a walk outdoors. Find unexpected fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rock the boat at home. Let go of unrealistic expectations, assumptions or preconceptions. Reduce clutter and chaos for peace of mind. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the consequences before committing. Avoid risky propositions. Misinformation and disinformation abound. Stick with trusted sources. You may not have all the facts.

Notable birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien is 88. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 88. Movie director Joel Zwick is 80. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 70. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 66. Actor Phyllis Logan is 66. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 64. Actor Kim Coles is 60. Actor Jason Connery is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 59. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 54. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 52. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 51. Actor Marc Blucas is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 50. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 49. Actor Aja Naomi King is 37. Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 37. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 35. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0