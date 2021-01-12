Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 12

Today’s Birthday (01/12/21). Your cash flow spigot is turned on this year. Grow lucrative productivity through steady action. Winter solitude feeds your inner muse. Next summer brings changes that energize your work and health. Transitions inspire new directions next winter. Carefully steward resources for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities grow with the Capricorn New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities from new opportunities. Dreams can come true.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study with masters. A new phase favoring education, travels and exploration sprout with the Capricorn New Moon. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.