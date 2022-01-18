Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Today’s Birthday (01/18/22). Cash flow surges this year. Capture lucrative opportunities with discipline and determination. Discover new possibilities this winter that inspire a fun, romantic and creative springtime. Summer social barriers require adaptation, leading to deeper connections between friends, teams and groups next autumn. Catch the bounty.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The unexpected bounty could surprise. Windfall apples drop at your feet, with Uranus stationing Direct. Discover new income. Traffic, long delayed, surges ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A barrier to personal advancement fades, with Uranus Direct in your sign. Succeed through innovation. You feel pressed to take action and speak out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition grows, with Uranus Direct for seven months. Dreams and visions guide. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Notice energy. Sense the unspoken.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork flowers. Creative collaborations flow easier now that Uranus is Direct. Social connections provide inspiration, motivation and solutions. Work together intuitively over seven months.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional puzzles that eluded answers now reveal solutions, with Uranus Direct. Ride a career surge in status by harnessing innovation, inspiration and intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and educational journeys flow with greater ease now that Uranus is Direct. Philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries flourish. Learning comes easier, and creativity abounds.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to grow shared financial accounts, with Uranus Direct. Collaboration grows more lucrative. Motivate each other to higher performance. You’re in sync.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration comes easier, with Uranus Direct for seven months. A partnership flowers naturally. Discover fresh inspiration. Pull together to advance a shared vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Barriers dissolve and energy surges, with Uranus Direct, especially with work, physical performance and health. Move intuitively. Listen to your body. Grow stronger.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Love’s getting easier to find. Fun and romance develop intuitively, with Uranus Direct. Let creative impulses run wild. A door that was locked now opens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Unleash creativity at home. Over the next seven months, listen for what’s wanted and needed. Family intuition grows stronger. Solve problems before they appear.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your intuition flowers, with Uranus Direct. Read unspoken languages. A transmission blockage dissolves. New creative opportunities develop. Insight, epiphanies and revelations abound. Understanding grows.

Notable birthdays: Movie director John Boorman is 89. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 84. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 81. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 69. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 67. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 66. Actor Mark Rylance is 62. Actor Alison Arngrim (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) is 60. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 59. Actor Jane Horrocks is 58. Comedian Dave Attell is 57. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 53. Rapper DJ Quik is 52. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 51. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 49. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 48. Actor Derek Richardson is 46.

