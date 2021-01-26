Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Today’s Birthday (01/26/21). Follow your own star this year. Pursue personal passions with consistent action to take your performance to new heights. Winter community connections support your team through summer challenges before a new passion seduces. Savor delightful parties, gatherings and socializing next winter. Grow into your own power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Handle an unexpected mess. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Clean spaces and clarify communications. Relax with familiar comforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Write dreams and visions. Wait for developments. Don’t submit unfinished work. Adapt for changes. Catch hidden mistakes. Craft, mold and edit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — More income is possible. Stick to the budget. Stay in action. Delays and complications could frustrate your cash flow. Keep building to realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. A personal dream appears within reach, yet barriers delay advancement. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects. Enjoy nostalgic and historic reflection. Consider the past as you make future plans. Don’t act in haste. Savor peaceful rituals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Gather ideas and info from associates, colleagues and teammates. You can see what’s broken. Slow to navigate a tricky passage. Restore integrity for greater workability.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force a professional situation. Obstacles and barriers slow the action. Delays could stall travel or delivery plans. Patiently communicate for solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Boost your own morale with a local adventure. Avoid traffic and trouble. Try something new or unusual without breaking the bank. Explore arts, culture or cuisine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner’s intuition. Patiently resolve financial complications. You’re especially persuasive. Apply your skills to grow shared financial accounts. Collaborate around a challenge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Treat yourself and your partner with extra patience. Compassion and forgiveness soothe with challenging circumstances. Support each other. Provide a sense of humor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk accidents. Nurture your health and energy with good food and rest. Complications line the path. Wait for better conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and relax. Enjoy simple pleasures. Wait for developments with creative or romantic breakdowns. Gentle pressure gets farther than force.
Notable birthdays: Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 92. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 86. Actor Scott Glenn is 82. Singer Jean Knight is 78. Activist Angela Davis is 77. Actor Richard Portnow is 74. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 73. Actor David Strathairn is 72. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 69. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 68. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 63. Actor-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 63. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 60. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 58.