Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Today’s Birthday (01/26/21). Follow your own star this year. Pursue personal passions with consistent action to take your performance to new heights. Winter community connections support your team through summer challenges before a new passion seduces. Savor delightful parties, gatherings and socializing next winter. Grow into your own power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Handle an unexpected mess. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Clean spaces and clarify communications. Relax with familiar comforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Write dreams and visions. Wait for developments. Don’t submit unfinished work. Adapt for changes. Catch hidden mistakes. Craft, mold and edit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — More income is possible. Stick to the budget. Stay in action. Delays and complications could frustrate your cash flow. Keep building to realize a dream.