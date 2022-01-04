Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Today’s Birthday (01/04/22). Manage finances for growth this year. Income rises with steady discipline. Discover inspiring possibilities this winter, before fun and romance blossom anew next spring. Resolving challenges between friends next summer inspires social connections, parties and gatherings next autumn. Keep realizing lucrative potential for extra gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support your team around an unexpected obstacle. Experience pays. Secure the ground taken. Pull together and the tide’s in your favor. Amazing results are possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re spurred into action to complete a professional project. Stick to solid ground, reliable providers and experienced partners. Reinforce basic structures. You’re gaining respect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration takes a tack around unplanned events. Set a new course. Stay thrifty. Find the simplest route. Study for a test or challenge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Confirm intuition with hard data, especially when it comes to shared finances. Navigate unforeseen circumstances by making adjustments. A push now can profit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner to find a way around an unexpected roadblock. Strategize together. Together, you get farther. Patiently resolve misunderstandings. Align forces.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Play by the rules. Disciplined practice propels a powerful performance. Slow for sharp corners. Don’t try anything risky. Maintain routines to build strength.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt gracefully around a romantic challenge. Avoid risky situations. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Spend time with pets and children. Enjoy the people you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household projects satisfy a craving. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and organize. Reduce clutter and clear space for upcoming fun. Cook something delicious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communicate your way around an unplanned change. Connect the dots and keep everyone informed. Stay patient in chaotic situations. Messages can gain positive traction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get terms in writing. Something you thought would work doesn’t. Keep your cool, deadlines and promises. Patiently persist. A push now can get lucrative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize love and personal matters. Don’t worry about money, or spend much, either. Routines build strength. Take charge for the results you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make plans and backups. Rely on conventional wisdom and your own experience. Save time and money by researching options. Review priorities and make adjustments.

Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Rush is 95. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 85. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 79. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 67. Actor Ann Magnuson is 66. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands is 64. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 62. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 60. Actor Dave Foley is 59. Actor Dot Jones is 58. Actor Rick Hearst is 57. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Josh Stamberg is 52. Actor Damon Gupton is 49.

