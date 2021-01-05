Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 5

Today’s Birthday (01/05/21). You’re in the money this year. Follow lucrative opportunities with focused, disciplined efforts for growth. Winter plans set the stage for summer changes that energize your work and vitality. A new sense of purpose inspires your next winter. Conserve resources for family growth, with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner’s view is important. Listen to each other. Choose what’s best for family. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Talk about your shared passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take care. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Avoid impulsive moves or bluster. Keep practicing your moves. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love, romance and fun. You can see what’s been stalling the action. Reaffirm commitments and keep or change your promises. Have fun together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what’s missing. Navigate a domestic breakdown or miscommunication with patience and grace. Clean and make repairs. Love is the answer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig into your research. An area where you’ve been creatively stuck begins to shift as you discover new material and ideas. Note options and possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tap new income sources. Shifting markets reveal new opportunities. Delays could impact payments, shipments and cash flow. Patiently monitor conditions and make backup plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can’t do everything. Fact and fantasy clash. Go for clarity. Treat yourself and others with kindness and respect. Adapt expectations to reality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Meditate on love. You’re undergoing a metamorphosis, preparing to shed your old shell for a new one. Rest and recharge. Envision and dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical and communication barriers challenge a team effort. Clarify issues and patiently work out solutions. Rely on friends, partners and allies. Connect and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters occupy your time. Slow and consider your moves to avoid accidents. For beautiful results, you might make a mess. Deliberate on it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Educational barriers delay your travels and explorations. Nonetheless, continue your investigations. Studies reveal fascinating ideas. Follow an obsessive thread. Make beautiful discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow the rules carefully with a shared financial venture. Avoid delays or hassle by filing papers early. Clarify miscommunications patiently and immediately. Collaborate.
Notable birthdays: Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 93. Actor Robert Duvall is 90. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 83. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 81. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 79. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 75. Actor Ted Lange is 73. Rhythm-and-blues musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 72. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 71. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 68. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 68. Actor Clancy Brown is 62. Singer Iris Dement is 60. Actor Suzy Amis is 59. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 56. Actor Vinnie Jones is 56. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 55.
Actor Joe Flanigan is 54. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 53. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 53. Actor Heather Paige Kent is 52. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 52. Actor Shea Whigham is 52. Actor Derek Cecil is 48. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 47. Actor Bradley Cooper is 46. Actor January Jones is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano is 40. Actor Franz Drameh is 28.