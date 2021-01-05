Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Jan. 5

Today’s Birthday (01/05/21). You’re in the money this year. Follow lucrative opportunities with focused, disciplined efforts for growth. Winter plans set the stage for summer changes that energize your work and vitality. A new sense of purpose inspires your next winter. Conserve resources for family growth, with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner’s view is important. Listen to each other. Choose what’s best for family. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Talk about your shared passions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take care. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Avoid impulsive moves or bluster. Keep practicing your moves. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love, romance and fun. You can see what’s been stalling the action. Reaffirm commitments and keep or change your promises. Have fun together.