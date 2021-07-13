Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 13

Today’s Birthday (07/13/21). Fortune favors shared finances this year. Work together persistently for valuable prizes. Discover exciting opportunities this summer, before autumn changes impact your friends and community. Winter energizes your physical vitality, work and health, empowering your team to victory next spring. Build and grow in collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Find hidden efficiencies to save time. Existing obligations vie with new tasks. Juggle carefully. Prioritize work and health. Balance efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay practical. Romantic dreams fade to reveal another reality. Build for love, one step at a time. Connect with your dear ones. Relax and enjoy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Housecleaning, family and domestic responsibilities take priority. Make a repair or upgrade. Manage laundry and basic systems. Your efforts create beautiful results. Add flowers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things are starting to make sense. Focus on practical communications. Write reports. Summarize research. Get the word out about upcoming actions. Invite and share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research purchases before committing. You don’t have the full picture. Avoid impulsive spending. Consider upcoming financial priorities. Energize a project with profit potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Illusions fade and you can see again. Take action for what you love. Personal passion motivates your efforts. Build and construct.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider what’s next. Make a frank assessment of the current situation, and what remains to be done. Rest and recharge while you plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. You’re especially popular. Heartfelt inspiration motivates team action. Connect and contribute together for common cause. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Advance a professional project by making a heart connection. Share inspiring possibilities and invite participation. Love and money are within reach.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Do the research before launching an exploration. Get beyond fantasy to the nitty-gritty details. Passions drive your efforts. Investigate a subject you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate finances strategically with your partner. Changes may necessitate budget revisions. Avoid impulsive moves. Show appreciation for another’s efforts. Collaborate to grow accounts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Let your heart guide you, especially with your partner. Romance is a distinct possibility, if you avoid bickering. Share gratitude and appreciation. Tap into passion.
Notable birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 93. Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 79. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham is 68. Singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 65. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 60. Comedian Tom Kenny is 59. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Actor Kenny Johnson is 58. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 57. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 56. Actor Ken Jeong is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48.