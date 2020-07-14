Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 14

Today’s Birthday (07/14/20). Collaboration is the name of the game this year. Generate valuable results with disciplined coordination. Consider new educational directions. Personal breakthroughs this summer inspire changes with a shared venture. Lay low and recuperate next winter for thriving physical health and performance. Nurture each other.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected income could arise. A surprising development may require immediate attention; is it a distraction? Or an opportunity? Ponder your discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected personal circumstances. Urgent matters take priority. Confer with your team. A friend has just what you need. Talk about the situation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Changes the next level up affect you positively. Look for silver linings and find them. Solutions recharge your spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor the news. Social changes require adaptation. Expect the unexpected. Share resources, information and connections with your community. Check out an interesting suggestion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional connections open doors. Avoid provoking jealousies or controversy. Discover an unexpected benefit. Keep an open mind and share what you can do.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore an interesting educational opportunity. Compare past events to the present moment. History doesn’t repeat exactly. It rhymes. Adapt lessons from before with a modern twist.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a brilliant but unusual solution to a shared financial challenge. Ask for suggestions and get some good ones. Action inspires your team. Share insights.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use your insider information to anticipate and sidestep disagreement or discord. Change directions intuitively. A creative spark ignites. Collaborate with someone inspiring.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health and wellness. Focus on short-term rather than long-term needs and plans. Natural settings recharge you emotionally and spiritually. Move your body.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected romance is worth pursuing. Spontaneous opportunities get revealed. Someone finds you especially attractive. Kindle sparks into flame.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term domestic solutions. Frugality may be required. Research a variety of materials and options. Interview family to get clear on what’s needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Do more research before drawing a conclusion. Look at the situation from a different vantage. Consider the consequences from another view. Notice stunning implications.
Notable birthdays: Actress Nancy Olson is 92. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Vincent Pastore is 74. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 72. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 68. Actor Jerry Houser is 68. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 68. Actor Stan Shaw is 68. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 62. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 60. Country musician Ray Herndon (McBride and the Ride) is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox is 54. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 54.
