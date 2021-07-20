Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 20

Today’s Birthday (07/20/21). Your collaboration strikes gold this year. Maximize profits with disciplined coordination and contribution. New possibilities inspire this summer, before you adapt around autumn’s changing social situations. Winter revitalizes your physical performance, contributing to a group prize next spring. Work together for common passion and gain.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand your educational boundaries. Dig into a fascinating subject. Try something new. Learn and discover new flavors, techniques and ideas. Your exploration yields valuable treasure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Draw upon hidden resources. A long shot could pay off. Invest in newer technology. Something you’ve been holding rises in value. Strategize with your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm for creative abundance. A partner’s perspective is revealing. Work out the steps to realize your vision together. Rejuvenate old bonds. Express your appreciation.