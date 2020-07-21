Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 21

Today’s Birthday (07/21/20). Expand and grow your collaboration this year. Focused, coordinated efforts earn outsize results. Changes require adaptation. Score a new personal record this summer, before resolving a partnership plot twist. Winter rest builds your strength and energizes your physical performance. Love is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could take an unexpected twist. Even with breakdowns, others are willing to help. Connect anew. Intuition boosts insight. Create something beautiful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work closely with your partner. You don’t have to share everything, but listen. Avoid travel, expense or hassle. Invest in your family with love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your persuasive arts and skills with communication can get past formidable barriers. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Charm and inform. Get the word out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid risky business and focus on generating stable income. Pay attention to your intuition. Postpone travel for now. You can find what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a personal project. Changes affect your circumstances in unexpected ways. What you thought was stable now seems shaky. Prioritize practicalities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Don’t let circumstances get you down. Focus on rest, growth and development. Replenish your reserves. Your intuition seems strong and sensitive. Seek peace.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A team effort comes together. Participate to advance a shared cause. Distractions abound. Help out and be richly rewarded. Together, you’re more powerful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive and creative. Navigate an unexpected professional situation. Come up with a solution that works for everyone. Your work is gaining attention.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Set your goals high and explore new educational horizons. Your curiosity helps you stay nimble. Investigate and explore your latest fascination. Research and write.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review family accounts. Chaos and confusion abound. Financial surprises require adaptation. Shift and revise to suit new markets. Coordinate to save. Conserve resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a formidable team. Collaborate to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Get creative. Coordinate your response. Rely on each other to meet the objective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take a walk to clear your mind. Fresh air and sunshine lighten your spirit. Prioritize your health, energy and work. Take special time for yourself.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 94. Actor Leigh Lawson is 77. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 72. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 69. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 67. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Actor Lance Guest is 60. Actor Matt Mulhern is 60. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 57. Rock musician Koen Lieckens (K’s Choice) is 54. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 52. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 51. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Actress Alysia Reiner is 50. Country singer Paul Brandt is 48. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 48. Actress Ali Landry is 47. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 46. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 43. Actor Justin Bartha is 42. Actor Josh Hartnett is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 42. Actress Sprague Grayden is 42. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 42. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 42. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 40. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 39. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 39. Rock musician Will Berman (MGMT) is 38. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 36. Actress Vanessa Lengies is 35. Actress Betty Gilpin is 34. Actor Rory Culkin is 31. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 31. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 28.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!