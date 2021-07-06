Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, July 6

Today’s Birthday (07/06/21). This year favors lucrative gain. Consistent collaborative discipline generates wild success. Summer epiphanies provide a philosophical outlook with autumn social obstacles. Your physical energy surges this winter, leading to springtime fun with teams, groups and community projects. Family fortunes rise through collaborative efforts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you need. Deception gets revealed; truth is easier. Reach out to your networks. Make powerful requests. Friends provide a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review the budget for growth. Balance income with expenditures. Don’t invest without researching first. Do the homework. Slow to determine best options. Reinforce the basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow your own path. Don’t worry about luck or fate. Make your own fortune, step by steady step. Strengthen foundational structures. Master the basics.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — You can recognize the value of the past without being limited by it. Modify traditions for new conditions. Craft plans for different scenarios.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends and health are your greatest wealth. Things may not turn out as planned. Let go of elaborate expectations. Advance through steady, coordinated action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional project has your attention. Prepare an impressive presentation. Visualize success, and line up the pieces. Don’t rely on luck. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore an interesting possibility and learn as you go. Stay practical or risk accidents or delays. New skills lead to new friends and opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Focus on practical financial basics. Don’t fall for a trick. Avoid costly mistakes. Make inquiries, rather than purchases, until you’re sure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Words may not come out as planned. Share extra compassion, both for your partner and yourself. Make corrections as needed. Listen generously. Work together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices with work and fitness. Focus for best physical performance. Slow for difficult sections. Keep showing up. Steady action gets results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep things simple. Have fun with someone sweet. If words get tangled, clarify. Patience is golden. Relax by focusing on something you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Create your own domestic bliss. Relax expectations and enjoy home comforts with family and pets. Cook something delicious. Whip up some household harmony.
Notable birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 86. Singer Gene Chandler is 81. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81. Actor Burt Ward is 76. Former President George W. Bush is 75. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 75. Actor Fred Dryer is 75. Actor Shelley Hack is 74. Actor Nathalie Baye is 73. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70. Actor Allyce Beasley is 70. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 69. Actor Grant Goodeve is 69. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 67. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 66. Actor Casey Sander is 66. Country musician John Jorgenson is 65. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 64. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 64. Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 63. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Pip Torrens is 61. Actor Brian Posehn is 55.
Actor Robb Derringer is 54. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 53. Actor Brian Van Holt is 52. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. TV host Josh Elliott is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 46. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 43. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 42. Actor Eva Green is 41. Actor Gregory Smith is 38. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 36. Rock singer Kate Nash is 34. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 31. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 29. NBA star Zion Williamson is 21.