Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 22

Today’s Birthday (06/22/21). This year could get especially lucrative. Collaborate with consistent coordination for shared profit. Listen to your creative muses this summer, before transitioning with autumn team changes. A winter health, fitness and energy surge leads to blossoming fun with friends next spring. Celebrate a bountiful harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better with Mercury direct in Gemini. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.