Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 29

Today’s Birthday (06/29/21). Bag a lucrative shared harvest this year. Strengthen family financial positions through coordinated, disciplined collaboration. Relax into summer privacy and contemplation, before autumn brings shifting social priorities. Winter electrifies your physical performance, before a delightful springtime friendship phase. Grow your roots and shoots.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of the opportunity for a peaceful escape. Take a break from screens and responsibilities. Rest and recharge. Feed your spirit with natural inspiration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A team project is picking up steam. Energize your actions to take advantage of a lucky break. Patience and diplomacy are especially useful. Support collaboration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional dream. An insider advantage is worth going for. Your work is gaining respect. Follow an older person’s advice. Gather support.