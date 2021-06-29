Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 29

Today’s Birthday (06/29/21). Bag a lucrative shared harvest this year. Strengthen family financial positions through coordinated, disciplined collaboration. Relax into summer privacy and contemplation, before autumn brings shifting social priorities. Winter electrifies your physical performance, before a delightful springtime friendship phase. Grow your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of the opportunity for a peaceful escape. Take a break from screens and responsibilities. Rest and recharge. Feed your spirit with natural inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A team project is picking up steam. Energize your actions to take advantage of a lucky break. Patience and diplomacy are especially useful. Support collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional dream. An insider advantage is worth going for. Your work is gaining respect. Follow an older person’s advice. Gather support.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries and frontiers. Widen your exploration to include interesting conversation and communities. Stay patient with misunderstandings or traffic. Learn from other adventurers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate financial management tasks. Contribute to grow shared ventures. Manage investments, insurance or legal matters. Sign contracts and file documents. Keep affairs in order.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load for common gain. Collaboration flowers with love and encouragement. Set aside preconceptions and listen to someone familiar as a mystery.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your work and fitness. Guard precious time for yourself. Steady practice leads to performance gains. Make a spirit connection in nature. Get physical.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming. Have fun with interesting people. Children share words of wisdom. Play your favorite games, sports and diversions. Deepen a romantic bond.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Nurture shoots and roots. Tend your home and garden with love. You can realize a domestic dream. Get family aligned to advance. Reward worker bees deliciously.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see multiple sides of a story. Diplomacy comes easily. Inquire and listen. Sketch a rough version and then edit. Expand a creative idea.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities are worth pursuing. Invest time and energy. Keep producing excellent results. Expand in a profitable direction. Harvest the fruit of your labors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Nature can inspire your ambitions. Learn from other creatures. Demonstrate patience and tenacity. Grow a cause close to your heart. Explore personal passion.
Notable birthdays: Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 81. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 78. Actor Gary Busey is 77. Comedian Richard Lewis is 74. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 73. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 73. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 68. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 68. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 66. Actor Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 60. Actor Sharon Lawrence is 60. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 59. Actor Judith Hoag is 58. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 58. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 57. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 57. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 56. Actor Melora Hardin is 54. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 53.