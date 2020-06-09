Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, June 9

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Guard time for your own nurturing diversion. Care for yourself so you can care for others. Focus on what you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Find peaceful privacy to reduce stress and recharge. Savor rituals, reflection and routines. Review what you’ve been doing and revise plans to adapt to changes.

Thought for Today: “Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he isn’t. A sense of humor was provided to console him for what he is.” — Horace Walpole, English author (1717-1797).

Notable birthdays: Comedian Jackie Mason is 92. Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 90. Former baseball manager and player Bill Virdon is 89. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 81. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 81. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 73. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 69. Film composer James Newton Howard is 69. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 64. Actor Michael J. Fox is 59. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 59. Actor Johnny Depp is 57. Actress Gloria Reuben is 56. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 54. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 53. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 53. Musician Ed Simons is 50. Actress Keesha Sharp is 47. Country musician Shade Deggs (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 46. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 45. Actress Michaela Conlin is 42. Actress Natalie Portman is 39. Actress Mae Whitman is 32. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0