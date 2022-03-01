Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 1

Today's Birthday (03/01/22). Organize, prepare and develop new possibilities this year. Consistent backstage productivity can accomplish wondrous results. Nurture yourself. Winter's professional breakthroughs inspire flowering springtime creativity and artistry. Redirect around summer travel and study complications, before educational conditions improve next autumn. Follow your own inspiration.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make plans while allowing for spontaneity. Listen to intuition. It's easier to finish old projects. Clean closets and organize. Draw strength through your roots.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends you haven't seen in a while. Don't be upset by another's insecurities. Group projects go well. Find ways to connect and collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Meet deadlines and provide excellent service. Unexpected professional benefits come your way. Listen to intuition. Invest in success. Status and influence rise naturally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore educational options. Studies and travels beckon. A new adventure tempts. Consider possibilities, favoring opportunities that advance your prospects. Grab a lucky break.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative venture. Collaboration can reveal unimagined opportunities. Focus on tasks that best suit your talents and share the heavy lifting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a spontaneous opportunity for fun or romance with your partner. Enjoy common passions and enthusiasms. Develop a collaborative effort. Share something delicious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pay attention to your gut reaction. Notice physical boundaries and limitations. Focus on activities, foods and practices that heal and strengthen. Prepare for peak performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Watch for a lucky break and grab it. Savor delicious moments with someone you adore. Kindle up some romance and let sparks fly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Discover unexpected solutions for a household problem. Find an incredible bargain. Upgrade technology and systems. Fix something before it breaks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Brilliant ideas and intellectual discovery abound. Investigations and research can solve a challenging puzzle. Tap into creative energy and write. Share your perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Working at home can be especially profitable. Intuition points the way to lucrative opportunities. Discover hidden treasure. Draw upon hidden resources. Focus on solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Bring your excitement to the bargaining table. Share your crazy ideas and possibilities. Stay objective. Make an amazing personal discovery. Discover a new superpower.

Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 96. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 78. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 78. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Country singer Janis Oliver (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 68. Actor Catherine Bach is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 65. Rock musician Bill Leen is 60. Actor Bryan Batt is 59. Actor Maurice Benard is 59. Actor Russell Wong is 59. Actor Chris Eigeman is 57. Actor George Eads is 55. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport is 49. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 49. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 39. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 35.

