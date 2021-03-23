Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 23

Today’s Birthday (03/23/21). Grow with community connection this year. Together, with planning, discipline and coordination, you’re unbeatable. Redirecting around itinerary or subject changes this spring inspires a creative summer communications surge. Discover solutions around a winter income gap before an adventure presents unexplored terrain. Teamwork is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on love, fun and beauty. Stick to reliable routines and simple pleasures. Expect delays with transportation and communication. Follow a creative passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider practical options for a domestic solution. Do the research before committing. Discover supply or transportation limitations. Get creative with substitutions for beautiful results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep communications simple and clear. Don’t push. Avoid ephemeral fantasies and stick to practical priorities. Consider words carefully. Edit and refine for elegance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep lucrative gears in motion. Don’t chase a fantasy; stick to practical objectives. Wait for better conditions to travel. Produce great results from home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart to grow stronger. Wait for better conditions to advance or launch. Get expert support with a practical challenge. You’re learning valuable skills.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The difference between a dream and the current reality could be wide. Don’t make expensive promises. You can get what’s needed. Draw upon hidden resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can collaborate and strategize with teams despite challenges or limitations. Find creative solutions. Text, Zoom and call. Reach out to include neighbors and friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find clever solutions to a practical professional puzzle. Fantasies dissipate and illusions fade. Stick to reliable routines and sources. Generate solid results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a subject of your fascination. Travel complications include delays and barriers. Avoid risk and discover adventures in your own backyard. Explore and learn.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Manage financial obligations. Delays or miscommunications could stall the action. Keep communication channels open. Keep or change your bargains and agreements. File papers. Send invoices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership helps you through a challenge. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Honey gets farther than vinegar. Use your persuasive charms. Share and connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Balance work with health. Avoid risk and adapt for current circumstances. Slow to minimize accidents or mistakes. Energize physical performance with steady practice.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 92. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 84. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 69. Singer Chaka Khan is 68. Actor Amanda Plummer is 64. Actor Catherine Keener is 62. Actor Hope Davis is 57. Actor Richard Grieco is 56. Actor Marin Hinkle is 55. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 53. Actor Kelly Perine is 52. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 51. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 51. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 49. Actor Randall Park is 47. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 45. Actor Keri Russell is 45. Actor Anastasia Griffith is 43. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 43. Actor Nicholle Tom is 43. Actor Brandon Dirden is 43. Country singer Brett Young is 40. Actor Nicolas Wright is 39. Actor Ben Rappaport is 35. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 29.