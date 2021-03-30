Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 30

Today’s Birthday (03/30/21). Collaborate with friends this year. Reliable, consistent and coordinated support propels shared victories. Shift strategies around educational roadblocks this spring, before writing your next masterpiece over summer. Adjust for winter income shortfalls that lead to a fruitful and delightful exploration. Together, you can do anything.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a shared expense. Fortune follows your own initiative. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Pursue lucrative ventures. Funding arises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to find a workaround with your partner. Love is your steady lifeline. Find balance and harmony through shared intent. Romance could kindle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor conditions. Demand for your work is high. Guard time for physical exercise, good food and rest. Protect and nurture your health. Follow your heartbeat.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Romance blossoms in conversation. Express your feelings through your reliable actions, too. Build harmony with intention and self-discipline. Focus on what you love.