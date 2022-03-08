Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 8

Today’s Birthday (03/08/22). Imagine and dream new possibilities this year. Diligent private preparation yields sensational results. Springtime insights inspire creative communications before summer adventures take a twist. Your explorations strike gold this autumn. Edit, revise and adapt communications around winter changes. Realize a bold and inspiring vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The puzzle pieces are coming together. Intellectual pursuits engage and satisfy. Take notes and write them into something interesting. Creative urges are worth pursuing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available. Make sure you’ve laid the groundwork. Strengthen basic support structures. Connect with partners and allies. Push to advance lucrative opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get comfortable in your own skin. You’re growing stronger. Draw upon hidden resources. Go for what you want with all your heart. Take charge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Plan your steps before venturing out. Save time and money by avoiding an expensive pitfall. True your course to your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a community cause. Teamwork can build amazing results. Put together an incredible possibility with friends and allies. Connect and raise the energy level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a professional move. Strategize which pieces to play and when. Develop an opportunity that inspires your heart. Start with fundamentals and build out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor conditions before launching an exploration. Expand in the direction of least resistance. Manage logistics in detail. Make a delightful long-distance connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. You each have a strength that the other lacks. Coordinate with your partner to apply your talents for best impact. Share the proceeds.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration offers ease, comfort and support. Share responsibilities and rewards. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Rely on each other. Romance arises in conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Get your heart pumping. Practice your moves for higher performance. Expert feedback provides another view. Expand your capabilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Enjoy the company of people you love. Relax and enjoy your favorite games and activities. Children share their wisdom.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Beautify your surroundings. Clean rooms and closets, and enjoy increased functionality and space. Share something delicious with family.

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 86. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 77. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 76. Pop singer Peggy March is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 69. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 65. Singer Gary Numan is 64. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim is 61. Actor Leon is 61. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 52. Actor Andrea Parker is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek is 45. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 44. Actor Nick Zano is 44.

