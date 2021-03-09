Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 9

Today’s Birthday (03/09/21). Rediscover and reinvent yourself this year. Bold possibilities get realized through disciplined planning and consistent action. Resolve professional challenges this spring, before home and family upgrades delight this summer. Adapt to a shifting story next winter, before winning a career prize. Careful planning pays off.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team to navigate a challenge. Things may not go according to plan. Follow instructions carefully. Reinforce support structures. Collaborate and communicate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unforeseen professional changes. Simplify to basics. Reinforce infrastructures and foundational elements. Get experienced feedback. Learn a clever workaround. Network and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation could take an unexpected twist. Pursue new threads without losing sight of basic elements. Simplify for clarity. The truth gets revealed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Discuss the situation with financial partners and determine the best course of action. File documents. Sign contracts. Contribute for shared gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Work could interfere with romantic plans. Discuss possibilities. You don’t have the full picture. Listen to all considerations. Communication is your golden key.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your work, health and energy despite unreliable conditions. Adapt to new methods, technologies and techniques. Play by the rules. Work your plan.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the situation. Things may not be going as planned. Look for silver linings and hidden opportunities. Practice your creative arts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Adjust to unexpected domestic conditions. Listen and provide solutions. Get down to basics. Clean messes and feed folks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice your creative skills. Write, edit and revise. Anticipate changes with the story. Listen to all considerations. Avoid automatic reactions. Let people have their say.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue profitable opportunities. Something you thought would work may not; build regular backups into your plans. Rely on expert support when needed. Aim for excellence.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal project. Polish the presentation. Dress for success. It’s not a good time to gamble. Avoid risky business. Stick to basics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on what’s next. Consider your moves several steps ahead before making them. A puzzle presents multiple options. Look at it from another angle.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 98. Singer Lloyd Price is 88. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85. Actor Trish Van Devere is 80. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 79. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 79. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 78. Rock musician Robin Trower is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 73. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 72. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 70. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 64. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 63. Actor Tom Amandes is 62. Actor-director Lonny Price is 62. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 61. Actor Juliette Binoche is 57. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 51. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 50. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 50. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly is 49. Actor Kerr Smith is 49. Actor Oscar Isaac is 42. Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: “The Daily Show”) is 42. Rapper Chingy is 41. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 41. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 40. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 36. Actor Brittany Snow is 35. Rapper Bow Wow is 34. Rapper YG is 31. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 29. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 26.