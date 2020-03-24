Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 24

Today’s Birthday (03/24/20). Your influence is on the rise this year. Coordinated teamwork supports growth and expansion. A phenomenal career break inspires a domestic change. Solve a summer travel puzzle before settling into family fun. Complete editorial revisions next winter, before an educational experience tempts you outside. Expand leadership.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine under this Aries New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaboration flowers beautifully with nurturing. Begin a new chapter together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — This New Moon initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Aries New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate new income. Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Thought for Today: “Either you think, or else others have to think for you and take power from you, pervert and discipline your natural tastes, civilize and sterilize you.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald, American author (1896-1940).
Notable birthdays: Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 101. Actor William Smith is 87. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 81. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 73. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 72. Singer Nick Lowe is 71. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 69. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 69. Comedian Louie Anderson is 67. Actress Donna Pescow is 66. Actor Robert Carradine is 66. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 66. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 64. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 60. Rhythm-and-blues DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry (Ghostown DJs) is 59. TV personality Star Jones is 58. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 56. Actor Peter Jacobson is 55. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 50. Actress Lauren Bowles is 50. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 50. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 50. Actress Megyn Price is 49. Actor Jim Parsons is 47. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 46. Actress Alyson Hannigan is 46. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 44. Actress Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Actress Olivia Burnette is 43. Actress Jessica Chastain is 43. Actor Amir Arison is 42. Actress Lake Bell is 41. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 40. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 40. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 39. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 34. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is 30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!