Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 24

Thought for Today: “Either you think, or else others have to think for you and take power from you, pervert and discipline your natural tastes, civilize and sterilize you.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald, American author (1896-1940).

Notable birthdays: Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 101. Actor William Smith is 87. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 81. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 73. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 72. Singer Nick Lowe is 71. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 69. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 69. Comedian Louie Anderson is 67. Actress Donna Pescow is 66. Actor Robert Carradine is 66. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 66. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 64. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 60. Rhythm-and-blues DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry (Ghostown DJs) is 59. TV personality Star Jones is 58. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 56. Actor Peter Jacobson is 55. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 50. Actress Lauren Bowles is 50. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 50. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 50. Actress Megyn Price is 49. Actor Jim Parsons is 47. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 46. Actress Alyson Hannigan is 46. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 44. Actress Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Actress Olivia Burnette is 43. Actress Jessica Chastain is 43. Actor Amir Arison is 42. Actress Lake Bell is 41. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 40. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 40. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 39. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 34. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is 30.