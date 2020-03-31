Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 31

Today’s Birthday (03/31/20). Your professional performance lights up this year. Share support with a strong team. Ride a professional rocket before focusing on home and family. Summer travel twists lead you into your cozy nest. Resolve a communications puzzle next winter, before an exciting exploration beckons. Provide excellence.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Cook up something delicious. Take advantage of great conditions for a domestic project. Get feedback on your ideas for changes. Others have great suggestions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get creative with a professional challenge. Study the situation. Ask questions, listen and learn. You can develop the skills you need. Polish your promotional materials.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop a lucrative venture. Opportunities for travel and research entice you out to investigate. Stick to the budget. Find ways to mix business with pleasure.