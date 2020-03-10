Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 10

Playwright David Rabe is 80. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (Film: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 78. Actor Richard Gant is 76. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 73. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 73. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 71. Actress Aloma Wright is 70. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 67. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 67. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 65. Actress Shannon Tweed is 63. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 62. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 60. Magician Lance Burton is 60. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 59. Actress Jasmine Guy is 58. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 57. Music producer Rick Rubin is 57. Britain’s Prince Edward is 56. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 54. Actor Stephen Mailer is 54. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 52. Actress Paget Brewster is 51. Actor Jon Hamm is 49. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 48. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 46. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor Jeff Branson is 43. Singer Robin Thicke is 43. Actress Bree Turner is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 41. Actor Edi Gathegi is 41. Rock musician Matt Asti (MGMT) is 40. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 38. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 37. Actress Olivia Wilde is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Emeli Sande is 33. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 31. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 29. Actress Emily Osment is 28.