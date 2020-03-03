Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, March 3

Today's Birthday (03/03/20). Teamwork wins the gold this year. Strategize and coordinate routines for greatest results. Winter glory comes before new directions with a romance. Summer professional changes require adaptation before you lose your heart to someone enchanting. By next winter, your career flowers. Together, you can create anything.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic matters require attention. Restrictions could get imposed. Use your good looks to avoid arguments. Charm skeptics. Don't throw your money around. Listen for solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your mission could seem impossible or distant. Keep going for it anyway. You're making a good impression. You can learn what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You could be tempted to spend on stuff you don't need. Avoid overindulging, in general. Profitable opportunities arise naturally. Develop positive cash flow.