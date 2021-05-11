Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 11

Today’s Birthday (05/11/21). Your career flowers this year. Reap rewards from persistent behind-the-scenes action. Collaborating strategically with financial delays or shortfalls this spring leads to fresh summer silver. Navigate a personal challenge next winter for valuable insights contributing to boost shared finances. You’re on a professional roll.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Step into new prosperity over the next several weeks. Discover fresh markets. Tap into win-win situations. Strengthen foundations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Expand your talents, capacities and skills with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a two-week period of personal growth. Shine your light.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Taurus New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared love, support and appreciation. The next phase benefits team efforts. Grow though friendships, social networks and community participation following the New Moon.