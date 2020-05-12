Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 12

Thought for Today: “Mistrust the man who finds everything good; the man who finds everything evil; and still more the man who is indifferent to everything.” — Johann Kaspar Lavater, Swiss theologian (1741-1801).

Notable birthdays: Composer Burt Bacharach is 92. Actress Millie Perkins is 84. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jayotis Washington is 79. Country singer Billy Swan is 78. Actress Linda Dano is 77. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 72. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 72. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 70. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 70. Singer Billy Squier is 70. Blues singer-musician Guy Davis is 68. Country singer Kix Brooks is 65. Actress Kim Greist is 62. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 62. Actor Ving Rhames is 61. Rock musician Billy Duffy is 59. Actor Emilio Estevez is 58. Actress April Grace is 58. Actress Vanessa A. Williams is 57. TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 56. Country musician Eddie Kilgallon is 55. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 54. Actor Scott Schwartz is 52. Actress Kim Fields is 51. Actress Samantha Mathis is 50. Actress Jamie Luner is 49. Actor Christian Campbell is 48. Actress Rhea Seehorn is 48. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 47. Country musician Matt Mangano (The Zac Brown Band) is 44. Actress Rebecca Herbst is 43. Actress Malin Akerman is 42. Actor Jason Biggs is 42. Actor Rami Malek is 39. Actress-singer Clare Bowen is 36. Actress Emily VanCamp is 34. Actor Malcolm David Kelley is 28. Actor Sullivan Sweeten is 25.