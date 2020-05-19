Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 19

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Practical domestic matters have your attention. Clean, sort and organize. Give away what’s no longer needed. Clear space and give it new purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep a respectful tone. You’re in the eye of the storm. Don’t talk back, or risk getting an earful. Listen to experts, even when you disagree.

Thought for Today: “Every moment one lives is different from the other. The good, the bad, hardship, the joy, the tragedy, love, and happiness are all interwoven into one single, indescribable whole that is called life. You cannot separate the good from the bad. And perhaps there is no need to do so, either.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994).

Notable birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 73. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 71. Singer-actress Grace Jones is 69. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64. Actress Toni Lewis is 60. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 58. Actress Polly Walker is 54. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 50. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 49. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 48. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 47. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 41. Actor Drew Fuller is 40. Actor-comedian Michael Che (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 37. Rock musician James Richardson (MGMT) is 37. Actor Eric Lloyd is 34. Pop singer Sam Smith is 28. Actor Nolan Lyons is 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0