Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 3

Today’s Birthday (05/03/22). Generate victories with friends and allies this year. Disciplined efforts build career accomplishments. Personal growth expands spring capacities, before summer partnership challenges test them. Autumn romance and collaboration develop and deepen into shared personal support next winter. Connections reveal resources, comfort and valuable solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find the truth. Misinformation and lies abound. Verify data from a second source. Edit and craft your messages carefully. Articulate an enticing possibility.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stick to stable income sources. Energize a team effort. Handle disagreements in private. Don’t make expensive promises. You can find the necessary resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Confidence propels your words and actions. Follow rules and instructions carefully or risk consequences. Persuade without getting pushy. Deliberately advance a personal cause.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to review options and avoid hidden dangers. Consider plans backward, from the desired result. Envision perfection, and imagine previous possible steps to arrive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can advance your objective by great strides, if you can avoid arguing. Keep your deadlines and promises. Share the load and the laughter.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities despite distractions. Develop lucrative opportunities. Save time by keeping your temper. With high passions, look before leaping. Step carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a nice spot to review plans. Traffic and obstacles could frustrate travel conditions. Adapt your exploration in another direction or simply enjoy the scenery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt around a financial obstacle. Collaborate by keeping your side of the bargain. Arguments spark easily. Don’t push someone’s sensitivities. Compassion pays nice interest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Patience with a partner rewards you with extra time and energy. Slow to avoid misunderstandings. Less interference is better. Stick to practical priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health, work and energy. Don’t speculate; calculate. Avoid accidents by slowing for tight corners and tricky sections. Distractions abound. Take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun despite a challenge or barrier. Creative projects produce satisfying results. Add beauty where missing. Write love letters. Express what’s in your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home. Domestic improvements support you to develop lucrative opportunities. Make repairs before something breaks. Clean, sort and organize. Prioritize family comforts.

Notable birthdays: Singer Frankie Valli is 88. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 79. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 76. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 73. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 72. Singer Christopher Cross is 71. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 63. Country singer Shane Minor is 54. Actor Amy Ryan is 54. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 52. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 51. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 51. Country-rock musician John Neff is 51. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 47. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 47. Actor Christina Hendricks is 47. Actor Dule Hill is 47. Country singer Eric Church is 45. Actor Tanya Wright is 44.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0