Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, May 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Generate satisfying results with research and writing projects. Don’t worry about what might be. Focus on the facts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your financial intuition is excellent. You can get what you need. Passion enters the picture. Don’t overlook hidden danger. Proceed with caution. Use brains, not brawn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Don’t promise more than you can deliver. Stay organized, especially with personal projects. Action taken now can get through.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Relax and enjoy peace and tranquility. Follow an inspiration. Savor private rituals and spiritual introspection. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Resist impulsive moves. Keep it simple.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get around a roadblock. Get inventive. Make sure your team has what they need. Share what you’re learning. Connect, communicate and take action.