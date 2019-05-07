Today’s Birthday (05/07/19). Family investments gain in value this year. Chart your course and plot your moves well in advance. Summer brings blossoming creativity that inspires a new educational direction. Your journey reveals bold discoveries next winter, motivating a change in your research. Share solutions and possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Turn down an expensive offer. Self-discipline pays off. Stick to the simple and practical. Back up important data and records. You can charm a skeptic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid ephemeral financial schemes or potential cons. Bring fantasies down to earth. Steer clear from risky business. Follow rules closely to prosper and profit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a delightful future, and consider what actions to take. Unexpected expenses or other breakdowns could require adaptation. Adjust plans, and recharge your batteries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Small changes can reap big rewards. Find a quiet, private spot to make plans and get organized. Friends are there for you. Share support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen your team support structures. Avoid long-shot ideas, and stick to practical goals. Professional opportunities come through social connections. Talk about dreams and visions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel could interfere with your work. Work out the details before advancing. Can you send someone else ahead? Avoid expensive illusions, and make reservations early.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Postpone buying stuff you don’t need. Prioritize experiences over toys. Visit fascinating people and places. You can charm your way around a roadblock.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner on shared financial goals. Avoid stepping on another’s sensitivities. Don’t stir up jealousies. Stick to practical priorities. Opposites attract.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise rules the day. Avoid risk or irritations. Rely on each other to manage what needs to happen. Join forces for common cause.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to avoid accidents with your work or health. Watch your step, and stay on solid ground. Practice physical routines. Nature revives you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Inspire another with your example. Competition can arise with games as well as romance. Remember what’s really important. Keep your feet on the ground.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sift through wild fantasies to find practical domestic solutions. Let family needs and desires inform the process. Fix something that was broken at home.
Notable birthdays: Singer Thelma Houston is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 73. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 73. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 69. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” ‘’Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 67. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 60. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 58. Actress Traci Lords is 51.
Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 49. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 48. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” ‘’Road Trip”) is 45. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 33. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” ‘’The Hunger Games”) is 27. Actress Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” ‘’Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.