Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Confine intimate conversations behind closed doors. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss possibilities with family. Communicate and share some domestic bliss.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go ahead and express yourself. Your creativity and communications skills reawaken, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Get into personal passion projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider upcoming plans. New income sources arise through networking and communications over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Promotion and marketing can flower.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your team. For about three weeks, it’s easier to make personal decisions, with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent yourself and share your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Commune with your inner muse now that Mercury enters Scorpio for three weeks. Write and modify plans, reports and research projects. Organize and plan.