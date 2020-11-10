Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Notable birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Actor Albert Hall is 83. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 76. Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71. Actor Jack Scalia is 70. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 65. Actor Matt Craven is 64. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 61. Author Neil Gaiman is 60. Actor Vanessa Angel is 57. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 57. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 57. Actor Michael Jai White is 56. Country singer Chris Cagle is 52. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 52. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 51. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 50. Rapper U-God is 50. Rapper-producer Warren G is 50. Actor Walton Goggins is 49. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 46. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Rapper Eve is 42. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 41. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 38. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37. Actor Josh Peck is 34. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 30. Actor Genevieve Beuchner is 29. Actor Zoey Deutch is 26. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 21. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 20.