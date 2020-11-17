Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Today’s Birthday (11/17/20). Expand and grow through communications this year. Creative discipline and consistency pay off in spades. Prepare for a slowdown with shared accounts this winter, before an income rise. Save for summertime expenses, before your family accounts harvest a windfall. Connect, network and share.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a professional opportunity. Test first, as theories get challenged through application. Make modifications and adaptations. Conditions keep changing. Listen to intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Make time for an outing, even a short walk. Connect with trees and nature. Adapt to changes. You’re learning fast.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate around a financial surprise. Keep an open mind. Listen carefully when everyone is talking simultaneously. Theories require revision in practice. Make a profitable connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and strategize. If the pace overwhelms, don’t get into the race yet. Changes require adaptation, especially with messaging. Coordinate with your partner.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Luck benefits your health, work and fitness. A good deal or opportunity is worth quick action. Check it out before diving in. Do the research.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance can take you by surprise. Relax and enjoy. Words can get twisted. Keep things simple. Listen for love and get an unexpected bonus.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your place to changing needs. Discover forgotten treasures at home. Surprises abound, and miscommunications spark easily. Take time to clarify. Less is more.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A creative project takes an unexpected twist. Learn at an intensive pace and adapt new skills to current circumstances. Listen to loved ones, especially children.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. It may require quick action. Adapt to unexpected news. Pivot to provide what is needed now. You’re well placed.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — New information requires a change in personal plans. Proceed with caution. A lucky break is worth pursuing. You can learn new tricks. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Consider spiritual questions and connections. Connect with your higher vision or purpose. Adapt plans for unexpected changes. New doors open.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate some resistance. A team opportunity requires discussion, which may not go as planned. Not everyone sees the same possibilities. Clarify and keep doors open.
Notable birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 86. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actor Lauren Hutton is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Movie director Roland Joffe is 75. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 72. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 71. Actor Stephen Root is 69. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 63. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Actor William Moses is 61. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Actor Dylan Walsh is 57.
