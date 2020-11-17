Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Today’s Birthday (11/17/20). Expand and grow through communications this year. Creative discipline and consistency pay off in spades. Prepare for a slowdown with shared accounts this winter, before an income rise. Save for summertime expenses, before your family accounts harvest a windfall. Connect, network and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a professional opportunity. Test first, as theories get challenged through application. Make modifications and adaptations. Conditions keep changing. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Make time for an outing, even a short walk. Connect with trees and nature. Adapt to changes. You’re learning fast.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate around a financial surprise. Keep an open mind. Listen carefully when everyone is talking simultaneously. Theories require revision in practice. Make a profitable connection.